Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $171.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.37. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

