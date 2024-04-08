Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.