Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.98. Approximately 85,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 388,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

Specifically, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at $196,280,119.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $73,226,375 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 138,524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 299,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

