CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

