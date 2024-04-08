ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00. The company traded as high as C$26.04 and last traded at C$25.94, with a volume of 116208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.98.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

ARC Resources Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.70. The stock has a market cap of C$15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.0024116 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

