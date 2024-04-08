Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $36.63. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 45,552 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,570,837 shares of company stock worth $40,204,785. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

