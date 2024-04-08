Equitable Trust Co. Sells 132 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $315.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

