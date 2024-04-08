Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 599 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,742. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

