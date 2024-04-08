Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,000 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,033,000 after buying an additional 136,851 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 237,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,112. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

