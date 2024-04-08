Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 601,515 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $440.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,520,773. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

