Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBHY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,376,000.

Shares of BBHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 438,618 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

