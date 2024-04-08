Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 70.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 90.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.48. 11,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.