Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.49. 730,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,973,594. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.