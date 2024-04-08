Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 156 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,882. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

