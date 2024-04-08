Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

ETR opened at $104.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

