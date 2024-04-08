Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

