PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $157.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

NYSE PVH traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.83. 229,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,478. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

