Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 328,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,360. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $292.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 137,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.