DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $190.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.52.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $208.87. The company had a trading volume of 105,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.