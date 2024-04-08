Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.