Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $360,472,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.14 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

