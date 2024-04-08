Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,221 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.73 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

