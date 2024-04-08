Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.35 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.