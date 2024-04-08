SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Hits $18.71 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $561,356.19 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

