DEI Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. DEI has a market capitalization of $153.30 million and $58.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.99 or 0.00144216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008152 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.