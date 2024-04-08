Moon Tropica (CAH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $503,151.39

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $91.15 million and approximately $503,151.39 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.26 or 0.00051673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moon Tropica alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 37.9659062 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $261,535.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moon Tropica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moon Tropica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.