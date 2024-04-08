Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

