Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,500 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $257.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.73. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

