Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.08 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $432.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average is $412.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

