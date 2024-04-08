Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

