Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 97 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2,451.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 666,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $211.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.