Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 94,269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.