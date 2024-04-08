The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Cut by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,724 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $183.14 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a PEG ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

