Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,597 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

