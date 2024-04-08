International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $83.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

