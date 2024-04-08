Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,024,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 2.0% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

