Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $262.38 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average is $249.64.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.