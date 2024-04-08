Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $119.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

