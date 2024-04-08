Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 1,047 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $59.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

