Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $510,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after buying an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 636,478 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

