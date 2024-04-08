Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 2,294 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLQM opened at $52.50 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

