Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 2,094 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

