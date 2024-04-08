Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Up 0.7 %

HEI opened at $189.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.04.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

