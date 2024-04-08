Equitable Trust Co. Has $965,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.15 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

