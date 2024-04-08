Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 4,079 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

