Equitable Trust Co. Has $806,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brown & Brown by 28.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,020,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

