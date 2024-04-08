Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $635.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $647.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.41. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

