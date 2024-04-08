Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $263.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

