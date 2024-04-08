Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

