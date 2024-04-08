Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

